Nikolay Gryazin has delivered a super-fast driving masterclass on Rally Liepāja, locking-out the four stage wins to reach the overnight halt leading round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship by 10.6s in his Pirelli-equipped Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

Co-driven by Konstantin Aleksandrov, Gryazin started the Latvian event keen on revenge after his efforts to win last month’s ORLEN 77th Rally Poland were undone by tyre damage while leading comfortably.



Second fastest on Thursday’s Qualifying Stage, Gryazin joined his ERC rivals on the two-hour journey to Talsi this morning for this afternoon’s quartet of high-speed runs.



After edging Norway’s Andreas Mikkelsen (Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) by 1.9s on the opener, Gryazin was 1.5s quicker than Craig Breen on SS2, 3.3s faster than his Irish rival (Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5) on SS3 and 1.0s ahead of Breen on SS4.



“I am happy we are holding this position, even with some difficulties with the grip,” said the Russian, who is based in Latvia and competes with a Latvian licence. “I am hoping tomorrow will be easier and hopefully the guys at the back will be at the front and we can see the real speed of them.”



More to follow...

ERC Gryazin leads but Llarena closes up on ERC Rally Liepaja 5 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC Rally Liepaja 2021 is go! 5 HOURS AGO