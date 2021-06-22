Umberto Scandola began his FIA European Rally Championship campaign with a points finish on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland – but was only half happy afterwards.

Scandola finished P13 on the high-speed gravel event after spending Sunday’s second leg opening the road in his Hyundai i20 R5, which resulted in a notable time loss throughout.



“I am 50 per cent happy,” said the Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver. “I am happy because we have finished the rally, it’s my first time in Poland. The stages were very fast and completely different to the normal stages we get in Italy. It’s a new experience, maybe next year will be much better for us but for the first time [here] it is important to finish the rally. I am not happy about my times on the stages of course, the car is okay, never any problems there.



“The problem was the confidence with the speed and the gravel which isn’t always the same. Sometimes it is very soft, sometimes it is very hard. When it is soft there is a big rut and you need to stay in the ruts which is unusual in Italy. If there are ruts, you can pass very fast because the ruts hold you in but now I know.”

