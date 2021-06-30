Norbert Maior will get to continue his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship adventure – and showcase his obvious natural talent – on Rally Liepāja “extremely happy and grateful” for the opportunity.

Maior finished second in the Pirelli-supported category on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland earlier this month and plans to capitalise on the chase he’s been given to build on that achievement in Latvia this week in the Peugeot 208 Rally4 he shares with co-driving sister Francesca.



“Thanks to the people around us and Topp-Cars Rally Team, we have the chance to participate in the second round of the ERC,” said the Romanian. “We are extremely happy and grateful that we can be at Rally Liepāja. We are ready for another long and difficult race where we hope to learn and grow some more.



“It helps a lot that not much time has passed since the last race in Poland so, regarding our pace, we're starting from the same level and we will try to improve along the way. We learned a lot from the experience of the stages in Poland, and this gives us confidence that we will be able to be better from one stage to another.



“Our main goal is to reach the end of the rally and to manage to increase the pace, even if we have to stay away from problems and mistakes.”

