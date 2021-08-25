Wolfgang Hauck, the first non-Czech driver to win Barum Czech Rally Zlín, is returning to the event this year – in an Opel Kadett Coupe.
Hauck beat the likes of Walter Röhrl and Franz Wittmann to victory on the 1974 Barum Rally in a Porsche 911 Carrera. He’s making a welcome comeback as organiser’s mark the event’s 50th running.
The German legend, who is pictured on the 1975 Barum Rally, is among the entries for the Star Rally, which supports the main FIA European Rally Championship event.
Photo:Barum Czech Rally Zlín
The German legend, who is pictured on the 1975 Barum Rally, is among the entries for the Star Rally, which supports the main FIA European Rally Championship event.
Photo:Barum Czech Rally Zlín
ERC
Ready in red: Huttunen all set for first start for Team MRF Tyres in ERC
The post Hauck returns for ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin’s Big 50 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC Azores Rallye is go as Health Authority gives green light
ERC
ERC’s Stratieva prepares for her 12th on Zlin’s 50th