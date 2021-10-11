Norbert Herczig wants to be “much faster” when his home event, Rally Hungary, hosts the penultimate round of the FIA European Rally Championship from October 22-24.

A three-time podium finisher in the ERC and a four-time Hungarian champion, Herczig will be among the contenders for a top result in the northeast city of Nyíregyháza alongside co-driver Ramón Ferencz.



“We are waiting from the first month of the season for our rally in Hungary and I hope we will be much faster than in the last two years and score good points,” said Herczig, who drives a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo under the Škoda Rally Team Hungaria banner.



Herczig starts the sealed-surface Rally Hungary on the back of a sixth-place finish on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras earlier this month, a result that keeps him in the championship top six with two rounds remaining.



“It was a very difficult rally for us,” Herczig said of the Portuguese gravel event. “But we learned many things again about the weather, the car and the tyres. Unfortunately, we made some little mistakes in our pacenotes and set-up on the first day and the second day, but step by step we could be faster and to be at the finish with good points in the championship makes me happy.”

