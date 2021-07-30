Norbert Herczig’s first FIA European Rally Championship since the Cyprus Rally in June 2018 owed plenty to the hard work of he and co-driver Ramón Ferencz.
The Škoda Rally Team Hungaria duo beat Efrén Llarena and Sara Fernández to third place on Rally di Roma Capitale last Sunday by a mere 0.3s.
Afterwards, the four-time national champion from Hungary said: “This is an incredible result. We’ve waited a long time and worked very hard. The car was perfect all weekend but in the last stage we damaged the front-right rim and could have had a puncture.”
Herczig and Ferencz have now claimed three ERC podiums.
