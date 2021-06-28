Norbert Herczig’s return to Škoda power for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship began with a fifth-place finish on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last weekend.

Herczig had a long association with the Czech make but spent the 2019 and 2020 FIA European Rally Championship seasons at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5. For 2021, however, Herczig is competing under the Škoda Rally Team Hungaria banner and made a strong start to his campaign.



“It was a big fight with Llarena and Bonato,” Herczig said. “It was really hard for us but I’m happy we could finish it. I hope in the next rallies I can be closer to the podium.”

