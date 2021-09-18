Norbert Herczig’s 55th Azores Rallye challenge is over following Saturday’s opening test, Coroa da Mata.

Herczig arrived in the Azores on the back of a strong start to this FIA European Rally Championship campaign for Škoda Rally Team Hungaria, which included a last-gasp podium on Rally di Roma Capitale in July.



However, his bid for more success in the Azores quickly unravelled when he went off the road in the treacherous conditions on Friday’s first stage and got stuck.



Restarting on day two, the four-time Hungarian champion was expected to battle for day points but was in trouble on SS7 to the extent he has been forced to retire for the second day running.



“We made a mistake on a big curb and hit the rear right wheel with the concrete and unfortunately we damaged the suspension and we will not be able to continue the rally,” Herczig told ERC Radio. “Until this time we didn’t make nothing bad, we could reach some points in the championship buy our situation on this rally is not too good and I don’t know why.”



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

ERC ERC champion Lukyanuk out of 55th Azores Rallye AN HOUR AGO

ERC Saturday on ERC 55th Azores Rallye 3 HOURS AGO