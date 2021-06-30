Nikolai Landa has thanked his Drift Company Rally Team mechanics for ensuring he’ll be back in action in the FIA European Rally Championship this week.

Landa retired from the ERC3 Junior season-opener in Poland earlier this month after his Ford Fiesta Rally4 caught fire due to damage.



But swift repairs undertaken between events will help to ensure that the young Austrian will be able to continue building his experience on Rally Liepāja.



“Everything is perfect with the car after the fire in Poland,” Landa said during testing on Tuesday. “The guys did an amazing job and also M-Sport Poland helped us a lot because we could go to their facility directly on Sunday after the rally. Thankfully it was just small damage. It looked worse at the beginning but everything is perfect and we’re going to enjoy the Latvian roads a lot.”



Photo:Josef Petru

ERC Why it’s Breen’s time for a fast ERC examination 4 HOURS AGO

ERC Can ERC Junior Torn turn two into three? 6 HOURS AGO