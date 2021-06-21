Miko Marczyk said scoring his first podium in the FIA European Rally Championship was a dream come true and proof of the progress he is making.

Marczyk’s third-place finish on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland yesterday came on his ninth ERC start in what the 25-year-old hopes will be a full-season campaign aboard his MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, which is co-driven by fellow Pole Szymon Gospodarczyk.



“This is like a dream, I am really happy,” Marczyk said at the finish in Warsaw. “To be honest I am working with Szymon to be better and better all the time and to make progress. Sometimes we have to wait half a year, one year to make progress but this rally proves we made progress, we develop and we improve and we are starting to be stronger in the ERC.



“We are on the podium in the European championship and it’s better, thank you Szymon, thank you to my team, my partners, ORLEN, to be here in the capital city of Poland in the summer and fight with the best drivers from all the world here in my country I am really happy and this is something good for us.”



Marczyk, who is a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory for 2021, came within 0.2s of winning the event-deciding Rally Poland 100th Anniversary superspecial on the streets of his capital city but just lost out to Craig Breen.

