Ricardo Moura has spoken about the moment when his hopes of a podium finish on his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship ended on the final stage of the Azores Rallye on Saturday.

The 10-time Azorean champion rolled and knocked his left-rear tyre off its rim on the final stage with third place seemingly his. He was forced to settle for fourth, 3.2s behind Efrén Llarena.



“I made a stupid mistake in a very tight corner, I clipped the inside and that’s how it is,” said a dejected Moura, who had led for the first five stages on the back of an impressive drive in the treacherous conditions that blighted Friday’s early action. “The roll was not so bad but the tyre came off the rim and this cost us the time.”

