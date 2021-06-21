Starting the Rally3-based FIA ERC Junior Championship era with a homemade victory was a “proud moment” for M-Sport and M-Sport Poland.

That’s according to Maciej Woda, the M-Sport Poland Managing Director, after Jon Armstrong took his Ford Fiesta Rally3 to victory in the ERC Junior category on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland yesterday.



Kraków-based M-Sport Poland was the first company to design, develop and deliver a car built to the FIA’s new-for-2021 Rally3 regulations, which were created to provide four-wheel-drive rallying for a more accessible price than a Rally2 car.



“This is a very proud moment for M-Sport and M-Sport Poland, to take the very first Rally3 category victory in the European championship with a car designed, built and developed in Poland is a real honour,” said Woda. “To think that this is all happening 100 years since the first ever Rally Poland is really fitting too.



“Jon Armstrong and Phil Hall have really impressed me on Rally Poland. It’s no secret that Jon is competitive in four-wheel-drive machinery as we saw in Germany in 2017. In a similar situation to Germany 2017, Jon got in the Fiesta Rally3 with very limited seat time and got on the pace immediately. It’s very hard to explain how difficult that is but also what a great achievement it is too. He’s had an exceptional weekend and his victory is fully deserved.”

