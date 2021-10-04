Alexey Lukyanuk admitted losing out on a hard-earned Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras podium was a real possibility after his car suffered a front-right driveshaft failure at the start of the closing loop of four stages yesterday.

But the Russian said “an approach to driving” meant he minimised the time lost to ensure he kept hold of his second place behind winner Andreas Mikkelsen.



“We had some technical issues with the car but it just happens,” said the Saintéloc Junior Team driver. “I am happy we survived the rally and kept our second place. It’s not the place where we wanted to be but in this situation it feels not so bad to be on the podium.



“We thought we would lose too much time [with the driveshaft issue] but we found an approach to driving and did not so dramatically bad times.”



Lukyanuk’s second place in Portugal was his third ERC podium visit of the season following on from his victory on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland and third position on Rally Liepāja.

