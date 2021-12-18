Sara Fernández enjoyed one of the nights of her life at the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Paris on Thursday.

As well as collecting her trophy for winning the FIA European Rally Championship for Co-Drivers, the 36-year-old from Spain met Geri Horner (née Halliwell) from the Spice Girls pop group, one her heroes.



“It was a magical night for me,” said Fernández. “Collecting the European championship trophy together with all the motorsport world champions was very special, in a city as emblematic as Paris. It was amazing meeting Geri Halliwell, she is a great reference for me and she has inspired me all these years. I've grown up with her music and the Spice Girls records. Thanks to her, the girls of my generation began to believe inGirl Power. Geri is an example of hard work and perseverance.”



As well as claiming the ERC Co-Drivers’ title, Fernández guided Efrén Llarena to the runner-up in the 2021 ERC aboard a Rallye Team Spain Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

