Dmitry Feofanov admitted he hadn’t banked on a podium finish prior to the penultimate round of the FIA ERC2 Championship season getting underway earlier this month.

The Latvian was one of nine starters in the showroom category on Rally Hungary. Despite being a winner in the division this season, he’d been quick to count against a strong result on the sealed-surface event.



But an impressive drive, coupled with problems for his key rivals, enabled Feofanov to finish second behind Javier Pardo.



“I didn’t expect finish this rally on the podium,” said Feofanov, whose Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit is co-driven by Normunds Kokins. “My main goal was just to reach the finish but to finish second is a really good result after a great fight.”

