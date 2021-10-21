Tibor Érdi Jr is preparing for a home round of the FIA European Rally Championship with a difference.

Erdi Jr’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X won’t be eligible for competition use next season due to its homologation expiring at the end of the current campaign. It means the car that has brought the Hungarian hero three ERC2 titles and in which he has become synonymous will essentially be assigned to history.



“We are glad to be able to compete in front of the Hungarian fans again within the ERC,” said Érdi Jr, who claimed the ERC2 victory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August. “We are also sad as this is the last time we will be competing at home with the Mitsubishi Lancer. We just want to measure ourselves with this car for the last time on the home stages, compete well, have fun and stand on the top of the podium. We can be lucky to know and love the stages of Rally Hungary, so we can compete with the confidence. The battle will be tough as a very wide-open field is starting in the ERC2 category, full of great drivers and teams. We are excited.”

