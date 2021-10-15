It's FIA European Rally Championship time on Rally Hungary next week. Here's some essential information ahead of the action getting underway in Nyíregyháza.

EVENT ESSENTIALS:

Starts:18h00, Nyíregyháza

Finishes:19h04, Nyíregyháza

Headquarters:Athletic Center of Nyíregyháza, H-4400 Nyíregyháza, Kerék u, Hungary

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):2 (2019-2020)

Stages:14

Stage distance:182.01 kilometres

Liaison distance:784.87 kilometres

Total distance:966.88 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

Free Practice (for priority drivers):12h30-14h30, Friday October 22, Napkor (4.35 kilometres)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):14h45, Friday October 22, Napkor (4.35 kilometres)

Shakedown (for all drivers):15h30-17h00, Friday October 22, Napkor (4.35 kilometres)



The rally in 100 words:Hungary returned to the ERC for the first time since 2003 with a new sealed-surface event in Nyíregyháza delivering an action-packed 2019 European title decider, which was settled on the very last stage in Chris Ingram’s favour. While the event in the north-east of the country was effectively brand new for 2018, when it ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally and formed a pilot event for future ERC inclusion, the city and surrounding region were regulars on the national scene in previous years. The stages feature fast and narrow sections, although rain and mud provided an unwanted additional challenge in 2019.



Event eligibility:ERC1, ERC2, ERC3, ERC Junior, ERC3 Junior, European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup, Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT





Recent winners:

2020:Andreas Mikkelsen/Ola Fløene (Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo)

2019:Frigyes Turán/László Bagaméri (Škoda Fabia R5)

2018:András Hadik/Attila Deák (Ford Fiesta R5)*

*Event ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally



Five facts:

1:Several Hungarian drivers contest the FIA European Rally Championship each season with Tibor Érdi Jr winning the ERC2 title for a second year running in 2018 and four-time national champion Norbert Herczig going on to established himself as a frontrunner. Dávid Botka has been a stage winner in the past, while Kristóf Klausz scored points in ERC3 Junior.

2:Best known as a rallycross venue, the Rabócsiring circuit south of Nyíregyháza traditionally hosts the opening stage of Rally Hungary with drivers going head-to-head on a short course.

3:As well as hosting a round of the FIA European Rally Championship, Nyíregyháza is famous for its zoo, which is home to 500 species and 5000 animals on a 30-hectare site.

4:ERC promoter Eurosport Events has a long association with Hungary through the FIA World Touring Car Championship and now the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

5:When Rally Hungary joined the European championship schedule for the first time in 2019 it became the first sealed-surface event to host the ERC finale since Rallye International du Valais in 2015.

