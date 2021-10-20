Miklós Csomós will step up to the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier when he goes for Hungarian title gold on Rally Hungary this weekend.

Csomós, 28, has made selected ERC appearances in recent seasons, albeit in two-wheel-drive machinery. For his home round of the championship, which also doubles as the Hungarian series finale, Csomós is armed with a Škoda Fabia R5.



But while a first Hungarian title is his focus – he’s nine points behind defending national champion András Hadik prior to the national season closer in Nyíregyháza – Csomós is also hoping to make a name for himself among the European elite and has been watching them closely.



“We increased the level of training a bit and we have been watching a lot of onboard camera footage, especially the ones of last year’s ERC field, so we also got the answers to the questions we might have had some uncertainty about,” said Csomós. “If I couldn't decide which gear the car would take the corner in, these videos told me.”



Photo:MK Racing Photography

