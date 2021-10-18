Miko Marczyk secured his second major accolade in two weeks when he became Polish champion again by winning Rally Košice in Slovenia at the weekend.

Marczyk, who won the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory top prize on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras earlier this month, followed up on his 2019 national title triumph alongside co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk.



“It's a great feeling that for the second time together with Szymon and the whole team we are reaching for this unique title,” said Marczyk. “I am very happy that we created such a tight crew and collectively won the first ever Polish title for ORLEN Team. We're in the midst of a special season, and I hope to write many more wonderful chapters in our rally story.”



Marczyk will now switch his focus to Rally Hungary, the penultimate round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, which takes place from October 22-24. After six events, Marczyk is second in the provisional standings.

