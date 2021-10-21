Mads Østberg is back on FIA European Rally Championship duty on Rally Hungary this week – and this is his Citroën C3 Rally2 ready for action.

Østberg has been combining his WRC2 bid with a Hungarian championship assault in 2021. And with Rally Hungary doubling as the deciding round of the national championship, plus the penultimate event of the ERC season, Østberg is in Nyíregyháza as one of the contenders for a top result alongside co-driver Torsten Eriksen.



The Norwegian pair arrive in Hungary fresh from contesting Spain’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship, their final WRC2 event of the season. Although Østberg lost his Drivers’ title to Andreas Mikkelsen, Eriksen can’t be caught in the battle to finish the season as the top WRC2 co-driver.



“He really deserves that,” Østberg wrote on Facebook afterwards. “He is truly the best co-driver in the world, a good team player and a good friend. It was a complicated season for us, we really had the pace to win every rally, but this year it just didn’t happen. We are disappointed about that of course, but at the same time we still feel we have shown our capabilities.”

