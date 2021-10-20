Sami Pajari resumes his bid for FIA ERC3 Junior Championship glory on Rally Hungary this week on a huge career high.

Last weekend, the Finn became the youngest FIA Junior WRC champion aged 19.



He makes his debut in Nyíregyháza this week one point behind Jean-Baptiste Franceschi after four rounds of the Pirelli-equipped series and in contention to follow Andreas Mikkelsen by potentially winning a European and world title in the same season.



“This is a really big achievement,” said Pajari. “I feel so thankful for so many people who made this possible. It’s not only me who deserves it, it’s many people also. There were so many ups and downs just in one rally so it was not so easy to really see this coming, I was the lucky one this time. You can dream, dream about lots of things, but [for] this really happening is something that doesn’t even feel real at the moment.”



Pajari’s prize for becoming Junior WRC champion is a WRC2 prize drive in 2022 at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally2. If he wins the ERC3 Junior crown in his Ford Fiesta Rally4 he’ll earn an ERC Junior campaign next season at the wheel of a Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres.

