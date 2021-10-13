This is how Adrienn Vogel’s Ford Fiesta Rally4 will look when she contests Rally Hungary, her home round of the FIA European Rally Championship, next week.

Fans attending this weekend’s Kazincbarcika Rally will get to see Vogel’s new colour scheme for the first time before she and co-driver Ivett Notheisz contest Rally Hungary from October 22-24.



“We wanted to bring a little fun, a little colour to the race at the end of October, so we decided to change the usual colour world to something completely new,” said the Roger Racing Team and Orsák Rallysport driver. “I chose the colours, I am not afraid of them at all, the goal was a striking look and I think it was achieved. We will be presenting it for the first time in Kazincbarcika Rally this weekend. I hope that the stages of the event will help us to prepare for Rally Hungary, which will definitely be very tough this year as well.”

