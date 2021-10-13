Benito Guerra won’t be including Rally Hungary as part of his FIA European Rally Championship try-out – because he’s getting married instead.

The Mexican driver contested the ERC’s recent Portuguese double-header and scored points on the 55th Azores Rallye and again on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in preparation for a possible full campaign in 2022.



But after finishing P10 in Fafe, Guerra explained why there will be no Rally Hungary for him in 2021. “That weekend I’ll be getting married so I’ll be in Mexico,” he said at the finish of the Lameirinha stage in northern Portugal. “We managed to survive this rally but on the previous stage to this we got a puncture and we lose completely the alignment with the front wheel and the steering wheel was completely to the left. But I’m happy we finished the rally in the top 10, it’s not so bad. The championship is amazing, I would be happy to come back next year.”

