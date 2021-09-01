Efrén Llarena remained in the hunt for the FIA European Rally Championship’s end-of-season top three with more points on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

But despite adding to his scoring tally after an error-free performance alongside co-driver Sara Fernández, Llarena admitted his sixth-place finish wasn’t what he’d hoped for in his Rallye Team Spain Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“It was difficult, we were not in the proper pace because we have not experience in this type of condition with this car,” said Llarena, a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory. “It’s only my second time with this car on Tarmac and this is not Tarmac, on some corners it was a party of mud. But we didn’t do any mistake, no puncture and it’s one more rally to learn how to drive this car on Tarmac and we will come back stronger on the gravel.”



After four rounds, Llarena is third in the provisional ERC standings with 76 points. Leader Andreas Mikkelsen has scored 97.

