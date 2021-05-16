Enrique Cruz continued his flying start to the 2021 season with a second consecutive victory on the Canary Islands yesterday.

A point-scorer in the FIA European Rally Championship on his debut last November, Cruz won Rally Villa de Adeje for his maiden triumph in the Spanish Supercampeonato driving a Ford Fiesta Rally2 from M-Sport.



Co-driven by Yeray Mújica, Cruz had been in a battle for the lead with ERC podium finisher Iván Ares, until the latter crashed his Hyundai i20 R5.



Yeray Lemes, competing in a Citroën C3 Rally2 for the first time, finished second, while Luis Vilariño continued his preparations for his upcoming ERC campaign in sixth position.



Photo:Supercer.com

