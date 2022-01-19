Former ERC champion Chris Ingram says it will be a “dream” to make his debut on Rallye Monte-Carlo this week.

The Briton is one of six FIA European Rally Championship graduates entered in the WRC2 division on the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship opener from January 20-23.



He will drive a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Toksport WRT, the team he was with when he clinched the 2019 ERC title in a dramatic final-stage showdown on Rally Hungary. Ingram’s fellow Briton Ross Whittock will co-drive.



“It’s a dream to compete on the most prestigious and challenging rally,” said Ingram, 27. “It will be an unbelievable experience [as we] fight for the WRC2 Junior title.”



Ingram is also entered for the WRC2 Junior category, a new addition for 2022 in line with the FIA Rally Sporting Pyramid and inspired the ERC1 Junior category, that ran from 2017-2020 and proved a major success.

