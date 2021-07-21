Having been great on the gravel of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland and Rally Liepāja, FIA ERC Junior Championship leader Ken Torn is preparing to tame the Tarmac of Rally di Roma Capitale in his Ford Fiesta Rally3.

Torn has stepped up to the four-wheel-drive Fiesta for 2021 as his prize from ERC promoter Eurosport Events, M-Sport Poland and Pirelli for winning the 2020 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.



However, his knowledge of the Fiesta Rally3 on Tarmac is limited with Rally di Roma Capitale his first competitive start in the new-generation car.



“I’ve done some laps on asphalt but nothing special,” Estonian Torn said ahead of his trip to Italy for round three of the season. “But really it’s my first time on Tarmac so everything will be quite new for us. Let’s see how it’s going on.”



Torn will battle Oscar Solberg for ERC Junior honours on Rally di Roma Capitale. Solberg, from Norway, finished second on his category debut in Latvia earlier this month.

