Mighty Mexican Benito Guerra is heading into the unknown for his rallying comeback.

The former World Rally Championship regular and WRC2 event winner will contest the 55th Azores Rallye this week plus next month’s Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras alongside Spanish co-driver Daniel Cué.



Ahead of his Azores debut and first appearance in the ERC, the 36-year-old said: “We are just coming back from a year and a half stopped by the pandemic so I have to find my pace. It’s a new challenge and a very big challenge so I have to fight my own battle, understand the Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo. and try to beat my own times on the second pass.”



Visit FIAERC.com next week for an extended Benito Guerra interview.

