Craig Breen, the five-time FIA European Rally Championship event winner, has been forced to retire from ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Breen was in fifth place with one kilometre of the 28.70-kilometre Wieliczki stage when he was forced to stop his Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5 with broken suspension.

