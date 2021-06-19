Tomasz Kasperczyk was able to continue on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland earlier despite rolling his Tiger Energy Drink Rally Team Volkswagen Polo.

Making his return to the FIA European Rally Championship, Kasperczyk was eighth overall when he hit trouble on SS8.



“It was a big adventure for us, we have good times but unfortunately on the third stage we rolled a little bit it,” the Polish driver explained. “It was not so hard but unfortunately we had a puncture and we need to change the tyre. It takes a lot of time but this is the rally. Thankfully the car was only a bit damaged, but it still looks beautiful.”

