The hugely competitive nature of the FIA European Rally Championship is once again being demonstrated on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras this morning.
On SS9, Seixoso, a mere 0.9s covered the fastest three drivers with Andreas Mikkelsen edging Miko Marczyk to the stage win by 0.3s with Alexey Lukyanuk just 0.6s slower than Marczyk, the leading ERC-MICHELIN TALENT Factory contender.
Dani Sordo then went fastest on SS10 by slender 0.1s over Lukyanuk, who was able to cut Mikkelsen’s overall lead to 0.7s after more than 130 kilometres of timed action heading to SS11. Marczyk, meanwhile, was 0.4s off Sordo’s stage-winning pace.
The times are also incredibly close in ERC2 and ERC3. On SS9, Joan Vinyes beat Javier Pardo to the ERC2 stage win by 0.6s, while Pedro Almeida took the ERC3 stage best by 0.4s ahead of Jean-Baptiste Franceschi.
