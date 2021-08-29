Miroslav Jakeš will open the road on the final day of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the fourth round of the all-action 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
The Czech driver completed leg one in 10th overall and starts first on leg two under the reverse-seeding rule.

It means overnight leader Erik Cais will tackle Sunday’s six special stages over a distance of 83.74 kilometres from P10.

ClickHEREfor the leg two start list.
