Kaspar Kasari achieved his “main goal” of finishing ORLEN 77th Rally Poland as he made his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut with fourth place in the Pirelli-supported category.
The Estonian was only focused on increasing his experience behind the wheel of his OT Racing Ford Fiesta Rally4 and was able to maximise his learning with a solid display.

“We are happy, we are at the finish and in one piece, that’s the main goal and we learned a lot,” Kasari said. “We got one stage win as well as a top-two time which is good. It’s our second rally together [with my co-driver Rainis Raidma] and my first big event outside of Estonia that’s why experience is important for me.”
