Rally Guide 1 and the supplementary regulations for Rally Liepāja, the planned second round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season, have been published.

Using high-speed gravel stages around Liepāja and Talsi in western Latvia, the ninth edition of Rally Liepāja is scheduled to run from July 1-3. ClickHEREfor more information.

