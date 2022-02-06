This is how Łukasz Kotarba’s Citroën C3 Rally2 will look when he undertakes a full FIA European Rally Championship campaign in 2022.
With brother and fellow Pole Tomasz co-driving, Kotarba has competed with Citroën power since midway through the 2019 season when he also made his ERC debut.
Last year, Kotarba placed seventh in the Polish championship under the BTH Import Stal Rally Team banner. He was classified P18 among the ERC contenders on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.
Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas is set to open the 2022 ERC season from March 11-13 on a mainly gravel route in northern Portugal.
Image:Facebook.com/citroenracing
ERC
