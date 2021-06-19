FIA European Rally Championship podium finisher Fabian Kreim is waiting to find out if he will be able to restart on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland tomorrow.

The three-time German champion retired his Pole Promotion-entered Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 from sixth position on the road section to midday service in Mikołajki.



He wrote on Facebook: “After the fourth stage, we were in the promising sixth place in the overall standings. The morning went well and we were able to play [with] the top drivers. Unfortunately, we had a technical defect on the liaison stage, so we had to end the rally for today. We'll have to wait and see if we can start again tomorrow. The disappointment is of course great.”

