Fabian Kreim’s first rally in almost a year ended with a podium finish after the German proved he’d lost none of his touch despite his lengthy competition absence.

The three-time national champion is mounting a full FIA European Rally Championship campaign in 2021 following a one-off return on Rally di Roma Capitale last July, his most recent event prior the asphalt-based KOMO / GLAD Rally Kalundborg last weekend.



On the third round of the Danish championship, Kreim and co-driver Frank Christian finished second overall behind winners Kristian Poulsen and Ole Fredriksen, in another Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



“It was not an easy rally for us after a break from almost 12 months,” said the Pole Promotion driver. “But it was good to be back in the car which worked very well.”



Kreim is among the favourites for ERC glory this season and starts his bid on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20.

