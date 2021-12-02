Martin László might have missed out on a top-three finish in the provisional FIA ERC3 Junior Championship standings, but he nevertheless completed Rally Islas Canarias with plenty of reason to be satisfied and optimistic for the future.

The Hungarian finished just four points behind Germany’s Nick Loof in the ERC3 Junior order after six rounds and also scored a breakthrough podium in the Pirelli-supported category on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August.



On Rally Islas Canarias, László and co-driver Dávid Berendi overcame early set-up issues to finish in fourth place behind provisional champion Jean-Baptiste Franceschi.



“It was a better day than yesterday for us because the car is working very well and enjoy this rally,” László said. “When you look at the stages you love it but before the race we were thinking we should use very hard [set-up] in the suspension but we realised we had to make it softer and after it was working better. I am happy.”

