Hungarian hope Martin László makes his Rally Liepāja debut eager to build on the potential he showed during his ORLEN 77th Rally Poland “rollercoaster” recently.

László, who is competing in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship for the first time this season under the watchful eye of double ERC 2WD champion Zoltán Bessenyey, was in fourth place in the Pirelli-supported category when a mechanical failure stopped him in his tracks on the penultimate stage of the high-speed gravel event.



But he’s determined to treat that late heartbreak as a positive rather than a negative in Latvia this week.



“The first race of the 2021 season of ERC3 Junior was a rollercoaster for us,” said László. “Our speed and pace were okay and we were able to reach fifth place in the category on the first day. The second day was a bit hard, because the stages became rough, which was painful for the 2WD cars. At the 13th stage before the end our right-front steering arm broke, which cost us and we had to had to retire from the rally, from fourth place. It was hard to accept, but that’s racing and the championship is long, so we are focusing to our next mission in Liepāja.”



Co-driven by compatriot Dávid Berendi in a Topp-Cars Rally Team-run Peugeot 208 Rally4, will again be among the contenders for ERC3 and ERC3 Junior success.



“Liepāja will be a new challenge because it’s a new rally for us again. But we try to prepare as much as we can by seeing the onboards from previous years. We really like the fast stages and, after Poland, it will a step forward. We hope it will be a good weekend for us.”

