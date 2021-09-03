Martin László scored his first podium in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on Barum Czech Rally Zlín – but third could so easily have been second for the rising talent.

The Hungarian completed the top three in the Pirelli-supported category by 4.0s following an exciting battle for position with Norbert Maior.



László had briefly got ahead of Maior but a mistake on SS14 allowed the Romanian to reclaim second place heading to the rally’s final stage. When that was red-flagged after Erik Cais crashed out and blocked the road, László was unable to mount a late attack and had to settle for third in his Peugeot 208 Rally4.



“I made a mistake in the second stage [on Sunday afternoon],” László explained. “In the last junction I pushed the throttle too early and we jumped off the road and lost some seconds. I hoped we could catch Maior in the last stage but it was cancelled. But finally we were in the podium and this important. I think we deserved it.”

