Martin László likened his debut in a Rally2 car to a “dream becomes reality” following his outing on the Szilveszter Rallye at the Hungaroring late last month.
After impressing during his maiden FIA ERC3 Junior Championship campaign in a Topp-Cars Rally Team-run Peugeot 208 Rally4, the Hungarian youngster stepped up to a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for the Hungaroring-based event.
Driving the Rally2 machine for Topp-Cars, László placed a fine sixth overall alongside co-driver Dávid Berendi.
Photo:Facebook.com/martin.laszlo.69
