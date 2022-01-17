FIA European Rally Championship podium finisher Yoann Bonato says being chosen to form part of Sébastien Loeb’s safety note crew on this week’s Rallye Monte-Carlo is an “honour”.

Bonato, a frontrunner in the ERC for the past two seasons, has competed on Rallye Monte-Carlo for real in the past but was happy to take a new role for this year’s event, Loeb’s first in an M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Puma Rally1.



He wrote on Facebook: “To have the honour of opening for the legend Sébastien Loeb on a rally as challenging Rallye Monte-Carlo I'm more stressed than before my first rally.”

