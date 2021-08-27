The 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round four of the FIA European Rally Championship, will bring three big surprises to all motorsport fans.

Legendary drivers Roman Kresta and Tomáš Enge will be in action on selected stages, while ACCR President Jan Šťovíček will co-drive Mohammed Bin Sulayem, a leading figure in the world of motorsport, and a 14-time winner of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship.



Kresta, a three-time Zlín winner, will pilot a distinctive yellow and blue Škoda Fabia WRC on SSS Zlín tonight with Bin Sulayem by his side. Kresta will then hand over to Enge for the semi-circuit Březová stage on Saturday morning.



Bin Sulayem will take the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally3 for selected stages with President Šťovíček co-driving.



“The 50th anniversary of our most popular competition directly encouraged some action,” said President Šťovíček. “It was an immediate idea and everything was arranged really at the very last minute. I think that especially the short performance of Roman Kresta and Tomáš Enge will be a real treat for the fans. I must also mention that it is a great honour for the Barum Rally, its organisers as well as the Autoclub to welcome to our country Mr Mohammed Bin Sulayem, who after his successful racing career became a member of the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council, participates in its development and is one of the most important personalities of motoring world.”



Local legend Kresta said: “It will be a bit of a memory of old times for me. Many people may not remember me with the Fabia, but I drove it in the WRC rally in Germany in the past. This time I will only run at the city superspecial stage, but I hope that even this short performance will please the fans.”



Ex-Formula One driver and motorsport all-rounder Enge said: “I’m glad to be behind the wheel of a WRC car after a long time, especially when I take it from a champion like Roman Kresta. Originally I planned to start at the Barum Rally within the Star Rally Historic, but unfortunately it was not possible due to work duties. But in the end thanks to that, I was able to accept the offer of a ride with the Fabia WRC and I am glad that I can at least briefly please all the fans of this beautiful competition in the year of its 50th anniversary."



SCHEDULE



Friday August 27

15h00: Star Rally start

16h10: ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup start

16h30: Selection of top 15 starting positions for Barum Czech Rally Zlín

16h50: Roman Kresta/Tomáš Enge/Mohammed Bin Sulayem on start ramp

17h00: Barum Czech Rally Zlín ceremonial start

17h00: Bugatti GP first pass of SSS Zlín

17h30: SSS Zlín demonstration runs

18h00: Bugatti GP second pass of SSS Zlín

18h30: Parade of selected Green Rally cars

18h55: Roman Kresta/Mohammed Bin Sulayem on SSS Zlín

19h00: Star Rally Historic

20h45: Roman Kresta/Mohammed Bin Sulayem on SSS Zlín

21h15: SSS Zlín begins



Saturday August 28

08h50: Tomáš Enge/Mohammed Bin Sulayem on SS2 Březová

09h00: ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup on SS2 Březová

09h31: Barum Czech Rally Zlín main field on SS2 Březová

12h36: Star Rally on SS2 Březová

14h06: Total Energies Green Rally on SS2 Březová

