Previous Rally Liepāja experience will help Jean-Baptiste Franceschi’s push for points in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 Junior category from July 1-3.

Franceschi finished fourth in class on Rally Liepāja in 2019 and returns to Latvia this season armed with an all-new Renault Clio Rally4 run by top team Toksport WRT.



“I know the type of the stages because I did this rally two years ago,” said the Frenchman. “These are the kind of stages I really like. I am not used to this type of road because in France it is not really like this. Some sections are narrow but more sections are fast and wide and I love it.”



Of his targets for the fast-paced gravel counter, Franceschi has no plans to make up the numbers.



“In Poland the car was completely new and it’s always difficult when you are trying a new car. Everyone worked very hard in the week before Latvia and we had a good test day. My confidence is back behind the wheel. I am very happy with this and I can’t wait to start this rally. My goal is to give the best like always. The level is high this weekend but it’s perfect for us.”



Franceschi will be reunited with co-driver Anthony Gorguilo on Rally Liepāja after he was partnered by Arnaud Dunand on the ERC season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

