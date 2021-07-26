Efrén Llarena was once again the best of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members when Rally di Roma hosted round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship last weekend.

Driving a MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Rallye Team Spain, Llarena was 0.3s from third place on the all-asphalt event following a hugely impressive performance by the former ERC3 Junior champion.



“We tried to do our best for sure to be on the podium,” said Llarena. “It was our first rally in this car on Tarmac, we did only 50 kilometres before. Honestly, we are really happy with our performance and we lost the podium only by three-tenths and in front of us are two local drivers and after it’s Herczig, me and a lot of drivers who compete in WRC like Craig Breen and Andreas Mikkelsen and lots of other fantastic drivers. We are also the first MICHELIN driver on the rally and they have a very good tyre.”



Five drivers were eligible for the incentive scheme for young stars in Rally2 cars competing in the ERC on Rally di Roma Capitale, including newcomer Rachele Somaschini from Italy. This how they ranked in the final classification:



4 Efrén Llarena (ESP) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo



5 Miko Marczyk (POL) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo



7 Simone Tempestini (ROU) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo



10 Erik Cais (CZE) Ford Fiesta Rally2



13 Grégoire Munster (LUX) Hyundai i20 R5



24 Rachele Somaschini (ITA) Citroën C3 Rally2



ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory: how they stand after three events



4 Efrén Llarena (ESP) 61 points



5 Miko Marczyk (POL) 60 points



10 Erik Cais (CZE) 28 points



12 Simone Tempestini (ROU) 21 points



23 Grégoire Munster (LUX) 3 points

ERC Perfect stage key to Franceschi’s Roma ERC3 Junior triumph 11 MINUTES AGO

ERC Torn moves a step closer to big prize drive chance with ERC Junior victory 13 HOURS AGO