Young stars Efrén Llarena, 26, and Miko Marczyk, 25, will battle for the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory’s top prize when Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras offers the final opportunity for members to benefit from the range of incentives on offer.

Introduced for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory recognises the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres. For the first six rounds of the season, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory also provides a number of incentives, not least the chance to win the full tyre allocation for the final two events of the ERC season for the highest-ranking member after round six.



After five rounds, Spaniard Llarena is the best-placed ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member in the overall standings, one position and seven points in front of Pole Marczyk, making it a straight fight between the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo drivers in northern Portugal this week (October 1-3).



Rallye Team Spain driver Llarena, who is co-driven by Sara Fernández, said: “This rally will be a challenge for us because, for sure, it’s a difficult rally. I have only done this rally one time but that was four years ago in a two-wheel-drive car and 90 per cent of the stages are completely different so it’s like a new rally for me. In the overall ranking there are drivers like Dani Sordo and Andreas Mikkelsen who know the stages very well from Rally de Portugal in the world championship. There will also be some strong national drivers that are going to push hard but we will try our best and see what happens.”



Marczyk, who competes for ORLEN Team alongside co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk, said: “I have very good memories from Fafe from last year when we fought on Tarmac stages. Now we fight on very famous stages from the World Rally Championship and I know it will be demanding for me and Szymon on our debut. In Azores it was possible to be in the top five, even on our debut and we hope in Fafe we will also show good pace and consistent driving without mistakes. We are seven points behind Efrén and Sara who will probably be very fast. We would like to fight for the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory prize to the finish but not at 110 per cent because we must also consider the main championship and our third position.”



As well as discounted tyre prices, a number of promotional opportunities, such as access to video footage and inclusion in clips available on the ERC’s social media channels, the top three ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members after Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras will enjoy a VIP visit to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France.

