Efrén Llarena wants to go faster in the FIA European Rally Championship following a slightly off-form run through the Qualifying Stage of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

The Rallye Team Spain driver has switched to a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for 2021 and admitted he’s still in the learning phase with the Czech machine.



“It was not so good,” Llarena said of his Qualifying Stage performance. “We need to improve a lot, it’s our first time here in this car and it’s hard with the big ruts. There is also a lot of sand inside the radiator and the engine temperature is a bit high.”



Llarena won the ERC3/ERC3 Junior titles in 2019 and is in his second season at Rally2 level.

ERC “Softest corner” causes Gryazin’s ERC Qualifying Stage stop AN HOUR AGO

ERC ERC champion Lukyanuk off to a flyer with Qualifying Stage best 2 HOURS AGO