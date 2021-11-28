Nick Loof completed his season of learning in the FIA European Rally Championship by securing third place in the provisional ERC3 Junior standings.

Loof placed sixth in the Pirelli-supported category on Rally Islas Canarias last weekend, which was enough to deny Martin László by four points after the Hungarian finished one place higher in the final classification.



It was Loof’s first season of international competition, but despite his lack of experience, the 20-year-old from Germany scored two ERC3 Junior podiums in the Orsák Rallysport Ford Fiesta Rally4 he shared with co-driver Hugo Magalhães.



“It was quite a tough rally and really hard to get the good rhythm and that was our goal when the stages were repeated in the afternoon,” Loof said. “Our progress was quite good and we were getting closer and closer every stage. The feeling in the car was also good but the rally was a whole new experience for me with a lot of connecting corners. At the same time it was a lot of fun and nice to drive.”

