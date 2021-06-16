ERC champion Alexey Lukynauk and co-driver Alexey Arnautov are set to start ORLEN 77th Rally Poland as scheduled on Friday.

They were uninjured in an accident during testing for the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship on Tuesday, which has required their Saintéloc Junior Team to ready a replacement Citroën C3 Rally3.



Lukyanuk, the winner of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2018 and 2020 and who was partnered by Arnautov when he won Rally Poland in 2019, explained what happened.



“We started normally according to the test plan, did some set-up changes and the feeling was improving. On a right corner over a jump, right before this jump the car bottomed with the front and lost the front grip and jumped almost straight. But it’s part of the game because during testing some changes on the set-up can go in the right direction and sometimes in wrong direction.



“We did only 25 kilometres so I cannot be satisfied with our test day. Anyway, the Saintéloc Junior Team will bring another car which should arrive Thursday morning and will be in time to prepare the livery, adjust the car to gravel specification, change the seating positions and be ready for the pre-event scrutineering so we can take the start of Free Practice on Friday. Finally, there was no big drama, just a hole in my tight budget.”



Free Practice for ORLEN 77th Rally Poland is due to get underway at 12h30 local time on Friday.

