Alexey Lukyanuk heads to the streets of Gran Canaria’s capital for the day-closing Las Palmas de Gran Canaria city stage leading Rally Islas Canarias by 31.2s after a dominant start to round eight of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

The Russian has been fastest on all eight stages run so far in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2.



Efrén Llarena is second for Rallye Team Spain followed by Canary Islands champion Enrique Cruz, who is a mere 1.2s behind Llarena. Simone Campedelli is fourth for Team MRF Tyres with ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk fifth.



Joan Vinyes leads ERC2 with Anthony Fotia 2.2s ahead of Jean-Baptiste Franceschi in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior.



The 1.53-kilometre Las Palmas de Gran Canaria stage is due to get underway at 18h38 local time (19h38 CET).

